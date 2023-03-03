BREAKING NEWS

A Flock Of Seagulls announce rare Brighton concert

Posted On 03 Mar 2023
A Flock Of Seagulls will be playing live in Brighton at the Concorde 2 (pic Mike Burnell)

Listen up new wave synthpop fans! It has this morning been announced that Mike Score will be bringing the legendary A Flock Of Seagulls to Brighton, where they will be performing live at the Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive on Monday 25th September 2023. Tickets will be going on sale at 10am on Monday 6th March – Purchase yours HERE or from your usual ticket agents.

A Flock Of Seagulls ‘I Ran’ single which interestingly got to No.1 in Australia

To my knowledge, this will be only the fourth time that A Flock Of Seagulls have ever played in Brighton. The first was at the tail end of 1982 when they played the Top Rank Suite (now PRYZM). They made a welcome return to the venue around six months later. Their third Brighton appearance was at the Brighton Centre on 2nd July 2011 as part of the ‘Here And Now 10th Anniversary Tour’.

A Flock Of Seagulls concert ticket from their first Brighton performance back in 1982 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

On 17th February this year, their self-titled eleven song debut album which contained no less than four brilliant singles (‘Telecommunication’, ‘Modern Love Is Automatic’, ‘I Ran (So Far Away)’ and ‘Space Age Love Song’) was re-released as a 40th anniversary transparent orange vinyl edition, as well as an expanded 3CD set containing 45 recordings. Order yours HERE.

40th anniversary edition of A Flock Of Seagulls debut album

The outfit have been playing a number of concert dates in the USA over the past few months and have been performing all of the four singles mentioned above as well as ‘Man Made’ from the same album. They have also been performing tunes from their follow-up album ‘Listen’ from 1983, these included ‘Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)’, ‘Nightmares’, and ‘Transfer Affection’. The remainder of the live set consisted of later numbers, including ‘Hearts On Fire’, ‘Rainfall’, ‘The More You Live, The More You Love’, ‘Say You Love Me’ and ‘Some Dreams’.

For more information on the band, visit www.aflockofseagulls.org

Gig flyer

 

