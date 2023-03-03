BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach given one-match ban

Posted On 03 Mar 2023 at 5:57 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto de Zerbi has been given a one-match touchline ban after being shown a red card last month.

De Zerbi was also fined £15,000 by the Football Association after his red card against Fulham.

The Italian was shown the red card after Albion’s 1-0 home defeat to the Cottagers.

De Zerbi, 43, confronted the referee Darren England in the tunnel.

And in a post-match interview he said that the standard of Premier League referees was “very bad”.

He is due to miss the Premier League league match against West Ham United tomorrow (Saturday 4 March).

The FA said: “The head coach admitted that his behaviour at full-time was improper and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com