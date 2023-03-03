Brighton and Hove Albion head coach given one-match ban

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto de Zerbi has been given a one-match touchline ban after being shown a red card last month.

De Zerbi was also fined £15,000 by the Football Association after his red card against Fulham.

The Italian was shown the red card after Albion’s 1-0 home defeat to the Cottagers.

De Zerbi, 43, confronted the referee Darren England in the tunnel.

And in a post-match interview he said that the standard of Premier League referees was “very bad”.

He is due to miss the Premier League league match against West Ham United tomorrow (Saturday 4 March).

The FA said: “The head coach admitted that his behaviour at full-time was improper and that his behaviour and/or language in the tunnel afterwards towards a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”