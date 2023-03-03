Couple charged over death of missing baby appear in court

A couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a missing baby have been remanded into custody after appearing at court.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.

The court heard the remains of the infant discovered by Sussex Police in Brighton were found in a plastic bag under a sheet of nappies in a locked shed,

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during a short hearing in front of a packed courtroom.

Gordon wore a grey jumper over his head throughout the hearing.

The Metropolitan Police said they have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Officers found the body of a baby on Wednesday in the Hollingbury area of Brighton, East Sussex, following a two-day search operation.

The infant is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police spent several weeks searching for them.