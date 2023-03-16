Dub Pistols gets the dance party going in Brighton record store

DUB PISTOLS – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 15.3.23

I know it’s hard to believe it but perennial festival favourites Dub Pistols, have been on the case since 1996 – where’s all that time gone?

These party-starters, founded by Barry Ashworth and Jason O’Bryan, are in Brighton on the fourth of five special album plugging bashes, which commenced on the release day (10th March) for their ninth studio album ‘Frontline’ (out via Cyclone Records). The guys were hitting up Rough Trade East with a live band on that day, then on 12th March they were thrilling punters in Kingston. Two days later it was Nottingham’s turn and tomorrow (16th March) they will conclude at Rough Trade in Bristol. All of these gigs were full live band sets, except today’s at Resident in Kensington Gardens in Brighton, which initially I thought was rather annoying!

The way I see it, Deb Pistols sit rather nicely somewhere between Dreadzone and Gentleman’s Dub Club and anyone that remembers ‘Informer’ by Snow will feel the same vibe. Wherever the Dub Pistols appear there’s suddenly a summer atmosphere courtesy of their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle whilst incorporating classic reggae subjects and themes.

The new ‘Frontline’ platter features artists such as Ragga Twins, Natty Campbell, Freestylers and Cheshire Cat, the album is living proof that Dub Pistols are the true masters of their craft.

Frontman and legendary DJ, Barry Ashworth explains, “‘Frontline’ is a reference to 1981 in Brixton’s Railton Road where the riots were started against a backdrop of economic depression, racism and a general dislike for the establishment and its economic policy. Causing so much poverty at the time, I feel this is as relevant today with the cost of living crisis, austerity and national strikes everywhere”

The album bounces between classic ragga rhythms (‘That’s No Lie’) to darker tracks harbouring a ‘Ghost Town’ aesthetic (‘Moving On’) to nostalgic tracks from Dub Pistols’ hedonistic days (‘Soundboy Killa’). But one thing’s for certain, the record remains undeniably Dub Pistols. With a Western theme running throughout its veins, each track has special appearances from artists that are part of the Dub Pistol close-knit family. Speaking of the closing track, ‘Love featuring Seanie T and Chezidek‘, Barry explains, “We wanted to write a track that would lift up any festival and send the universal message of love. I wrote the track with Bill Borez in his West London studio then Sean went to Jamaica to record with Chezidek. The song has since taken on a whole new meaning with the passing of our dear friend Terry Hall whose last words were ‘Love Love Love’’’

The multi-cultural collective has involved dozens of artists and musicians over the years — some remaining for years, a few for the duration, and others just popping in for a guest appearance. Their sound has accordingly morphed a variety of times since their inception: taking in dub, punk, jungle, ska, breakbeat, hip-hop and a whole lot more, it’s been a long road travelled.

The genesis of the Dub Pistols began when former club promoter and Deja Vu singer Barry Ashworth started DJing in the mid-90s. Unable to mix records properly at first, Barry got assorted pals to scratch and play horns over the top of his sets. Inspired by the anything-goes attitude of the late 90s genre that came to be called big beat in the UK — acts like The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Propellerheads, labels such as Wall Of Sound and Skint — Barry was drawn to start making tracks for his DJ sets, alongside long-term cohort Jason O’Bryan. Throughout their nine-album career, the band has rolled with the punches — enduring setbacks before piecing themselves back together and morphing into one of the most loved and enduring festival bands on the circuit. This is to be summarised in a documentary titled ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’ later in the year which will tell the uncensored story of Dub Pistols from releasing music to curating their own festival.

Dub Pistols threw their first festival in 2019 — Mucky Weekender in the Sussex countryside. Featuring Leftfield, Stanton Warriors, Don Letts and many more, it caught the tail-end of the summer sun and was raved about by all attendees. The success of the first Mucky Weekender set it up nicely to become an annual event.

Barry has also been very open about his addictions and mental health issues over the years, and in 2019 he did his first Wing Walk — strapped to the top of a bi-plane — to raise money for Tonic Music For Mental Health. This has evolved into an annual Flying Circus fundraiser, involving friends from the music world such as Bez from the Happy Mondays, and Barry has now become a patron of the Tonic organisation. As 2021 began and the pandemic saw little sign of waning, the Dub Pistols released their cover of New Order’s seminal ‘Blue Monday’ to raise funds for the Tonic Mental Health Trust. A couple of months later, they released their ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ mix album on Jungle Cakes, featuring a whopping 50 tracks by various dubwise jungle associates as well as artists like Deekline, Ed Solo, King Yoof and the Beat Assassins remixing some choice Dub Pistols cuts. This release also shot to the upper reaches of the UK dance chart.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the Dub Pistols have just celebrated more than 25 years of riotous mayhem and righteous marauding with a new album, a documentary, another festival, and a whole lot more to come.

This evening on a rainy early evening, a long line of mainly mature, but colourfully dressed, Dub Pistols fans are gathered in anticipation in meeting their idols, grabbing a copy of ‘Frontline’ which the guys will willingly sign, and in general, dance away their problems.

Back on 6:30pm the Resident doors reopen and the staff and clipboard with all the names on are filing the fans into the brightly lit store. Barry is already on his twin Pioneer DJ mini-decks and an Apple laptop and intent on getting the party started. The damp punters start to throw the moves in front of him, with massive smiles across their faces! Yep, Dub Pistols are a good time band!

Tonight was a celebration for the launch of ‘Frontline’ (which is available in glorious red vinyl as one of its options) and Seanie Tee from the band and their bass player are also in da house (OK record shop!) and Barry stated that it was not their normal set, but they will be hanging out with fans with some decent tunes with some toasting atop. Or as Seanie put it “playing some “joints” on disc and some live “joints” but not those ones!”.

Barry kicks off with a spin of ‘That’s No Lie (ft. King Yoof & Demolition Man)‘, which is referred to as ‘Demolition Man’. It is a decent ragga tune and the guys insisted that the Vonyx speakers are cranked up to full max. The party had started!

Tune two was not from the album, but was designed to get us dancing even more, the selected tune being ‘Herbs Toast (feat Myki Tuff)’ from Chopstick Dubplate. Seannie is called into action for selection three, which is the Gorillaz ‘Feel Good Inc (Foks Dnb Remix)’ and he toasts over the top. The trio take the party to another level on the next number with the earworm lyrics “We’re a gangster in the day, we’re a gangster in the night…..”. All my concerns about this not be a full live experience had been totally washed away!

And so the party continued in the brightly lit shop, whilst outside in the real world it was cold and wet! The conclusion is that here is a disc that is rammed with uplifting, feel good factor and bangin’ chooz…..get your party started with a spin of ‘Frontline’. Order it HERE.

dubpistolsmusic.co.uk