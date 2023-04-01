Another Brighton bank branch to close its doors
Another bank is closing another branch in Brighton, it emerged today (Friday 31 March).
The NatWest in Pavilion Buildings, in Castle Square, Brighton, is due to close for good on Wednesday 16 August
It was one of 81 closures announced by the Lloyds and NatWest groups.
The news brings the total number of branches shutting this year to more than 200, according to the PA (Press Association) news agency.
The latest announcement by the two banking groups covered five subsidiaries – the Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland.
It follows an announcement last November by HSBS that a branch in Hove was to shut this spring.
The company said that not enough people were banking in person since the coronavirus pandemic.
The branch in Church Road was one of 114 earmarked for closure across the county.
In order to save money, and increase profits, this is what the banks are doing.
They reduce opening hours, then when the footfall has reduced because of this, they close the branch, saying it’s because no-one uses it…