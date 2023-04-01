Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Brentford 2

An absolutely scintillating first half at the Amex saw Brentford take an early lead through captain Pontus Jansen.

It was cancelled out by a Cambridge United early 90s style move – a long ball from Jason Steele straight to Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japan international lifted the ball over Raya for the equaliser.

Ivan Toney put Brentford back in front immediately.

But Danny Welbeck headed Albion level as both teams fashioned chances to go back ahead.