Busy road closed as police talk down man from ledge
Posted On 02 Apr 2023 at 11:50 am
A busy road in Hove is closed this morning as police try to talk down a man from a window ledge.
Emergency services rushed to Tisbury Road at about 11am this morning.
Police cars blocked off the junction with Eaton Road while officers talked to the man, who is outside a first floor window.
More as we get it.
One Comment
First floor. Lol.