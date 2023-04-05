Georgia announces Brighton instore gig in support of new album

Georgia Barnes is a Londoner, producer and club-informed forward thinker. The self-titled debut ‘Georgia’ album was both a statement of intent and an assured presentation of a life consumed by music, one spent alongside friends and accomplices Kate Tempest, Kwes and Micachu. Her 2020 album ‘Seeking Thrills’ is a record that blossoms into life, animated by Chicago House piano lines, vintage drum machines, and Georgia’s bespoke street sass.

The 28th July will see the brand new instalment with the unleashing of Georgia’s new long player ‘Euphoric’ courtesy of Domino recording company. This will be her dynamite third studio LP and has been co-produced with Rostam (Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo), and features ten jubilant songs that vibrate with positive energy.

‘Euphoric’ sees Georgia stepping out from behind the recording desk and establishing herself as a unique left-field pop artist. it’s the sound of life and of living in the now rather than escaping it. ‘Euphoric’ also marks the first time that Georgia has worked with another producer on her own material.

In celebration of the new album, Georgia will be performing live instore at Resident Records in Kensington Gardens in Brighton on the day of the album’s release. The doors will swing open at 6:30pm after which Georgia will perform songs from her new album and possibly others just like she did back in 2020 for her previous album.

Fans are able to attend the performance by selecting one of the purchase options for the new release, whether it be the two choices of vinyl options or the CD version or the cassette tape. This will secure two passes for the event. Find your purchase options HERE.

The tracklisting of ‘Euphoric’ is as follows:

‘It’s Euphoric’

‘Give It Up For Love’

‘Some Things You’ll Never Know’

‘Mountain Song’

‘All Night’

‘Live Like We’re Dancing Part II’

‘The Dream’

‘Keep On’

‘Friends Will Never Let You Go’

‘So What’

For further information on Georgia, visit her official website: georgiauk.com.