It’s Record Store Day! Brighton record shops open for business

For those vinyl enthusiasts the wait is finally over as today is Record Store Day throughout Brighton, Sussex and the UK.

Vinyl junkies have had the 22nd April etched on their brains for several months now, as it’s the day of the year when hundreds of independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the annual event. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Vinyl record fans in Brighton and throughout the rest of Sussex have been queueing from the early hours this morning in order to endeavour to secure their chosen limited edition treasures, which will in most cases be instantly highly collectible. This includes the brand new Bella Union record shop now located at 25 Church Street, Brighton BN1 1RB.

Fans had been checking the various record shops websites over the past few weeks in order to ascertain whether or not their selected independent record store will be taking delivery of the chosen limited edition releases. There’s no point in waiting hours only to discover at the counter that the particular shop hasn’t stocked it.

There are 100’s of wonderful limited edition records to choose from by established artists including A Flock Of Seagulls, Alison Moyet, Altered Images, Bastille, Björk, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Brian Eno, Celeste, The Cure, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Echo & The Bunnymen, Elton John, Elvis Presley, The Fall, Fleetwood Mac, Haircut 100, Happy Mondays, Honey Bane, Jessie Ware, Leftfield, London Grammar, Madness, Madonna, Paul McCartney & Wings, Ramones, Republica, Rolling Stones, Soft Cell, Suede, T.Rex, U2, Yard Act.

The records are available in every colour imaginable, including picture discs, whether it be 7”, 12” or other formats such as 10”.

The list of Record Store Day UK 2023 releases for the 22nd April can be found HERE.

The Sussex Record Shops taking part in Record Store Day UK 2023 are as follows:

BRIGHTON:

Bella Union Vinyl Shop

(BRAND NEW SHOP)

25 Church Street, Brighton BN1 1RB

Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero

16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ

Tel: 01273 771 959 | View Website

Rarekind Records

104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER

Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music

27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL

Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:

Music’s Not Dead

The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP

Tel: 01424 552435 | View Facebook

CHICHESTER:

Analogue October Records

19a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1EJ

Tel: 01243 697160 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:

The Vinyl Frontier

35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT

Tel: 01323 410313 | View Facebook

HASTINGS:

The Disc Slinger

185 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1RG

View Website

LEWES:

Union Music Store

1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST

Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

ST. LEONARDS-ON-SEA:

Tough Love

73 Bohemia Road, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 6RG

Tel: 01424 237787 | View Website

Find out more about the official Record Store Day HERE.