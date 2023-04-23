BREAKING NEWS

FA Cup semi-final – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Posted On 23 Apr 2023 at 3:43 pm
By :
Comment: 1

Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this afternoon.

Robert Sanchez is preferred in goal and, with Evan Ferguson injured, former Reds forward Danny Welbeck is up front as Albion embark on the club’s third FA Cup semi-final.

Aside from Welbeck, Julio Enciso is the other change from the side that started in the win at Chelsea. Joel Veltman is on the bench.

The winning side will face Manchester City back at Wembley on Saturday 3 June.

United come into the match having lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

Among those missing for Erik ten Hag’s side today are Lisandro Martinez

Here is the Albion line up: Sanchez; Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Encisco, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Substitutes: Colwill, Undav, Steele, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte, Offiah.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Punter23 23 April 2023 at 5.33pm Reply

    Fell asleep – nill all so far half time – even the emergency call did not wake me up

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com