FA Cup semi-final – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this afternoon.

Robert Sanchez is preferred in goal and, with Evan Ferguson injured, former Reds forward Danny Welbeck is up front as Albion embark on the club’s third FA Cup semi-final.

Aside from Welbeck, Julio Enciso is the other change from the side that started in the win at Chelsea. Joel Veltman is on the bench.

The winning side will face Manchester City back at Wembley on Saturday 3 June.

United come into the match having lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

Among those missing for Erik ten Hag’s side today are Lisandro Martinez

Here is the Albion line up: Sanchez; Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Encisco, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Substitutes: Colwill, Undav, Steele, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte, Offiah.