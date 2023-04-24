Pavilion Gardens lighting upgraded to make park safer

Lighting in Pavilion Gardens will start being upgraded this week to help combat anti-social behaviour and sexual assaults.

The city centre park has become a hotspot for attacks on women, with several rapes reported there over the past few years.

The council and the police hope that upgrading the lighting to LED will make the area brighter and safer at night.

As well as the LED upgrades, the lanterns will also be cleaned and repainted.

The work is being paid for by the Safer Streets Fund, which focuses on making public spaces safer for women and girls.

The work will be done in three phases, with each phase taking 8 to 12 weeks to complete.

Some of the lanterns have grade II listed status and care will be taken to preserve their historic look and feel.

Temporary lighting will be installed while the work is taking place to ensure the area remains well lit.

Chief Inspector Andy Saville, from Sussex Police, said: “The Royal Pavilion Garden is an iconic landmark in Brighton and Hove and everyone should feel safe to visit and use them at any time of day or night.

“As members of the Community Safety Partnership, we work closely with the council to protect the public and this upgraded street lighting will make a significant difference to safety and enjoyment in the gardens.

“Police have already increased patrols around the Royal Pavilion Gardens and New Road area and worked with the council to instal extra CCTV in New Road to deter and catch those engaging in anti-social or criminal behaviour.

“We will continue to put measures in place, alongside the council and other community partners, to ensure the Royal Pavilion Garden and New Road remain safe places to enjoy.”

The work is being carried out by Brighton and Hove City Council’s community safety and transport teams and Sussex Police,