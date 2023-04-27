Candidate profiles – Twelve stand for three seats in Westdene and Hove Park ward

Twelve candidates are standing for three seats in Westdene and Hove Park on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Conservative candidate Samer Bagaeen, 51, is a town planning director and professor of planning and resilience who is standing for re-election to the council. He is on Twitter @samerbagaeen.

He said: “I have represented Hove Park since May 2019 and am looking forward to continue to serve and be of service to my residents.

“I am a Rotarian and am strongly committed to our mottos, Service Above Self and One Profits Most Who Serves Best. I am grateful to my residents who have supported me as I have served them.

“As long as I can make a difference to their lives and the services they should (but do not get) from the council, I will continue to serve.

“I am proud of the work we do in the ward, together. This is the ward I have represented for the last four years. I have worked with civic, community and sporting organisations in the ward since 2009.

“My children go to school in the ward and I am a founding trustee of one of the primary schools in the ward.

“I have fought for community access to developer contributions in the ward, nearly £1 million, to make a difference to my residents’ lives and livelihoods.

“I look forward to partnering with more residents to deliver projects this funding will pay for, including refurbishing the Hove Park toilets.

“Loss of family homes under both Labour and Greens is a big issue. As a team, we will fight for families to continue to make this ward their home.

“We will not let Labour and Greens hollow out this ward by driving out families by demolishing family homes.

“Labour and Greens have saddled this ward with pavement weeds and root damage, clogged drains, potholes, closed toilets, missed bin collections, and a growing scourge of graffiti.

“I am working with the new Care Co-op and Citizens to support other projects.”

Conservative candidate Emma Hogan, 48, is an NHS doctor. She said: “Working as an NHS doctor brings me into contact with a wide variety of people of all backgrounds, sometimes at their most vulnerable.

“It is my job to listen, treat and often advocate with multiple agencies on their behalf. It is work I really love. I aim to do the best I can for each and every patient.

“I truly believe that my experience and skillset could be transferred to assist residents of Westdene and Hove Park. I also believe that as someone new to the council I could bring fresh ideas to solve some of the ongoing issues.

“I live in the Westdene and Hove Park ward. It is my home and it was my first home as a child. It has a special significance for me. I understand only too well the issues residents have problems with and how it impacts on them on a daily basis.

“These issues affect me too. Rather than stand by and watch council decisions take place that affect us all here I would love the opportunity to advocate on behalf of my fellow Westdene and Hove Park residents.

“From knocking on doors, speaking to residents and personal experience I know the key issues are parking, be it parking spaces too close to drives or too many cars parked on road, both of which are safety issues.

“Rubbish comes up repeatedly as a major issue. Collections happening days later than expected leaving bins overflowing and rubbish strewn around the street – another health hazard.

“Out of control weeds growing and cracking pavements, graffiti and destruction of newly replaced playground equipment are also mentioned by residents.

“All these issues resonate with me as a fellow Westdene and Hove Park resident.”

Conservative candidate Ivan Lyons, 55, is an independent financial adviser. He said: “Having lived in the city all my life, together with my son and grandchildren, I am seeking to make our locality cleaner, tidier, to sort the rubbish, improve the transport and a safer and more pleasant place for businesses to locate and encourage employment – rather than employers electing to locate to other Sussex towns.

“Having lived in Westdene for the last eight years, I have witnessed the current administration turning a blind eye to the residents’ needs.

“For example, imposing a one-way system around Westdene school without any consultation with residents, failing to cut weeds over footpaths preventing the elderly from leaving their homes, continued bin missing collections without explanation, not dealing with graffiti and broken benches and not listening to residents safety requirements such as crossings in Old Shoreham Road and Shirley Drive.

“I am seeking to make our ward a safer, cleaner and more pleasant place to live, rest and work in.

“There are issues with parking in the ward, including around the boundary of Zone P, which extends between Hove Park and Westdene.

“Residents are concerned about the Labour-Green LCWIP Transport Plan, which includes a provision to bring back the hugely unpopular and congestion-causing Old Shoreham Road Cycle Lanes.

“Only the Conservatives will stop the return of these lanes.

“There’s an ongoing need to fully engage with residents regarding the significant Toads Hole Valley development that will impact the surrounding road network.

“Dog walkers are concerned about the council’s plan to restrict off-lead walking at Waterhall.”

Labour candidate Lundy Mackenzie, 19, is an administrator for a local business and swimming coach. She is on Twitter @lundy_li and Facebook facebook.com/lundy4westdeneandhovepark.

She said: I have lived in this city my entire life. What was a city of vibrance and opportunity is now one of disappointment.

“Rubbish spilled onto the streets, weeds growing wild, graffiti ruining landmarks and public toilets under threat, are just a few issues that encouraged me to stand.

“I want to see Brighton and Hove as a more accessible, safer and fairer city for all residents.

“More importantly, I want to be part of a team that can restore the city’s basic public services and make you proud to live in Brighton and Hove.

“I have strong connections to this ward. I spent a lot of my childhood here as my grandparents are local to the area, so I am hoping I will have the opportunity to make Westdene and Hove Park a safer, more accessible place for residents of all ages.”

Labour candidate Warren Morgan, 55, is a community forum chair. He is on Twitter @warrenmorgan and @Labour4WHP.

He said: “I served as a city councillor for 16 years, including three as leader of the council. I want to return to public service and share my experience with new councillors. I’m standing on my record, which includes voting against the disastrous i360 loan.

“It’s an area I spent much of my early life in. It is very different with issues unlike those I faced before as a ward councillor.

“With a long-standing councillor retiring, I hope my experience will be of benefit to local residents.”

The Labour candidates said that the key issues in the ward were the impact of major developments, refuse and recycling, parking and traffic, but it is a big ward with a variety of local issues.

Liberal Democrat candidate Simon Jardine, is an IT consultant. He said: “I look at the state of our city and I think we should be able to do better.

“Have the Conservatives, Labour and Greens served us well? I think not. Time for a change and to give someone else a crack at the job.

“Let’s improve recycling rates, look after our recreational spaces better, keep the pavements clear of weeds, and address the needs of the most disadvantaged in our city properly.

“I have lived in Hove Park for over 25 years and in neighbouring Preston Park for over 10 years before that.

“I feel that I understand the area and I can represent the residents effectively.

“There are several roads that are used as ‘rat runs’. These contribute to accident hot spots. We need some sensible traffic calming measures.

“The pavements have been ‘rewilded’ as a result of the ban on weedkillers. This makes some of them difficult to navigate and in some cases presents a danger to cars as they obscure vision at busy road junctions.

“We have two important parks in the ward. These provide important recreational facilities for the ward and surrounding areas. We need to maintain them properly and improve the facilities offered to residents.”

Labour has a third candidate Ben Philipsborn.

The Green Party is fielding three candidates – Steve Griffiths, Melanie Poots and Jake Sharpstone.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding two other candidates – Carolyn Dunn and Andrew Harrison.

What have you done to make the area a better place to live in?

Samer Bagaeen said: “I have invested time and money in sport by supporting the Dyke Tennis Club to secure the running of the courts at Dyke Park where we are also working with the club to make it more accessible to wheelchair users.

“I have secured funding to resurface the basketball court at Hove Park.

“Conservatives have also secured road improvements at the junction of Hove Park Road and Shirley Drive and secured one of several safer crossings we are campaigning for.

“I have also secured an agreement with developers to keep construction traffic out of residential streets.”

Emma Hogan said: “I am very fortunate to be a trustee of Sussex Heart Charity, a charity set up by Professor Douglas Chamberlain (a former cardiologist at the Royal Sussex County Hospital and my father’s first-ever boss as a junior doctor).

“The charity aims to support care and support provided for patients, support research for groundbreaking projects and also fund defibrillators to be available in the community.

“I am fortunate to be on the grant committee and we have approved funding for defibrillators in the Westdene and Hove Park ward.”

Ivan Lyons said: “I’ve campaigned on the issues mentioned in earlier questions. For example, we worked with Westdene residents to support a deputation concerning the ‘school streets’ issues which recently went before the council.

“We found that the Greens had stopped engaging with the local action team on the issue.”

Steve Griffiths, Melanie Poots, and Jake Sharpstone said: “Greens have made real change for our area. This includes the introduction of ‘school streets’ at Westdene School which is much needed.

“We are also pleased that Hove Park was one of the first parks to be refurbished as part of the council’s £3 million playground refurbishment programme.

“Withdean Stadium is also benefiting from new padel courts and football pitches.

“Greens have also ensured the planting of new trees and the ‘wilder verges’ project includes several sites in the ward which is improving biodiversity.”

Lundy Mackenzie said: “I have been involved with local litter-picking initiatives which have helped clean up communal areas of the ward.

“Additionally, I have helped in planting a hedgerow on BHASVIC field, an initiative pioneered by local Labour councillors.

“However, this is just the start to cleaning and brightening up the ward and something a team of Labour councillors would prioritise.”

Warren Morgan said: “As council leader, I tried to deliver more affordable housing so that families can live near each other.

“I worked to ensure Hove had a sustainable and accessible library service and I tried to deliver a new sports and swimming facility for Hove.

“The Greens delayed and frustrated all of these things which is why we need a Labour majority to get things done.

Simon Jardine said: “I have not held any public or community-based office.”

What will you do to support the schools in and around your ward?

Samer Bagaeen said: “We are fortunate in the ward that we have excellent schools, including Hove Park School, Cardinal Newman, where I have been a governor since 2018, BHASVIC and the Bilingual Primary School for which I was a founding trustee when it was set up 10 years ago.

“As a past chair of admissions at a primary school in the city, and a chair of governors for five years, I am well versed in the challenge around falling roll numbers.

“I am also working with our schools to create safer parks for children, especially in the winter months.”

Emma Hogan said: “As a former school governor of a local primary school and a parent of school-age children I know all too well the various challenges that schools face.

“I would do all I possibly could to liaise with the various local schools, attending meetings and speaking to head teachers and governors to support in any way needed.

“It is vital that everything is done to support children locally, especially after the struggles of the pandemic. This is particularly important to me as a doctor specialising in mental health.”

Ivan Lyons said: “To prioritise children’s safeguarding. Being aware and involved with all the different organisations, resources and facilities to help young people and their welfare and wellbeing.

“To be available to resolve issues with residents in a quick and timely manner.”

Steve Griffiths, Melanie Poots, and Jake Sharpstone said: “Schools across the city are facing a funding crisis thanks to the lack of funding provided by the Conservative government and falling pupil numbers.

“It is clear that the next council must continue to support schools through these challenges and find a route to ensure that school closures are avoided.

“On top of this, we would continue to fund and deliver programmes like the Our City Our World environmental education and anti-racist education as well as having a relentless focus on programmes to support children and families who face additional barriers.”

Lundy Mackenzie said: “The ward incorporates a significant number of Hove’s schools and colleges.

“As a recent sixth-form leaver, I know first-hand what it is like to be a local student under this current political climate, therefore I can offer a fresher perspective to your Westdene and Hove Park councillor team in supporting local education institutions.

“Schools, like councils, need secure long-term funding and that’s what I know a Labour government working with a Labour majority council can deliver.”

Warren Morgan said: “The ward covers many of Hove’s main schools and, if elected, I will look at bringing my experience as a school governor to supporting schools.

“Schools, like councils, need secure long-term funding and that’s what I know a Labour government working with a Labour council can deliver.”

Simon Jardine said: “Encouraging more children to walk or cycle to school reduces road traffic and makes travel safer.

“Having good, popular schools near to homes is important. Different schools will require different solutions. I would work closely with schools and neighbours to meet their needs.”

Do you support single-sex services, eg, rape crisis centres and domestic violence refuges for women-only as allowed in the Equality Act 2010?

Emma Hogan said: “The Equality Act was passed in 2010 – legislation designed to protect against discrimination in places of employment but also everyday personal life.

“The nine protected characteristics named form part of discrimination and one of these is sex. However, the Act also outlines that there may be provision for single-sex services provided these are ‘proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim’.

“Part of my medical career has involved me obtaining a masters in medical law which taught me that laws need to be upheld and that each possible single-sex service would need to be evaluated under terms of law.”

Ivan Lyons said: “The Equality Act is designed to prevent discrimination but does allow for single-sex services, such as those mentioned, where these can be justified as a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

“We obviously support any application of the law where the above conditions can be met.”

Steve Griffiths, Melanie Poots, and Jake Sharpstone said: “We support services for women such as refuges and rape crisis centres.

“Services must be inclusive to all who define as women, including trans women. It is disappointing that campaigns to exclude trans women from these services exist.

“We trust organisations like Survivors Network, who are professionals, to manage any potential safeguarding issues, irrespective of gender or identity.”

Lundy Mackenzie said: “Labour has always been supportive of services designed to support members of the community who have been victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and will continue to do so.

“As a young woman, making Brighton and Hove a safer place for women and girls is one of my top priorities and one of my main motivations for getting involved in politics.”

Warren Morgan said: “I was proud to have supported RISE throughout my time on the council previously.

“I dealt with many domestic violence calls when I worked for Sussex Police and volunteered with shelter children’s activities when at university, so it’s an issue I care about a great deal.”

Simon Jardine: “Under the Equality Act 2010, there are exceptions to the general prohibition of sex discrimination to allow the provision of single-sex services.

“Single-sex services are lawful but they are allowed under specific circumstances so this does not mean all services provided should be for women only.

“Every single survivor of rape and domestic violence deserves tailored support in a safe space.

“As Liberal Democrats, we reject all prejudice and discrimination based upon race, ethnicity, caste, heritage, class, religion or belief, age, disability, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.