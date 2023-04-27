BREAKING NEWS

Police offer bigger reward for help finding wanted man

Posted On 27 Apr 2023 at 8:13 pm
Sussex Police said today that it was doubling the reward on offer for a wanted man with links to Brighton to £1,000.

Theo Black

The force issued a public appeal last month for help finding Theodore Anthony Black, of Lower Station Road, Newick, offering a £500 reward.

Today (Thursday 27 April) it said: “Sussex Police has increased its reward for information that leads to the arrest of Theo Black.

“The 32-year-old, who has links to North Chailey, Brighton and Crawley, is wanted in relation to a serious assault.

“A reward of £1,000 is now being offered for information on his whereabouts.

“Theo is around 5ft 11in, of medium build and has dark facial hair.

“He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck which reads ‘gift of god’.

“If you see him, or have any relevant information in relation to his disappearance, please dial 999 and quote serial 1070 of 20/03.”

