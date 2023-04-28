Man accused of shooting police officer pleads not guilty to murder
Posted On 28 Apr 2023 at 1:32 pm
Comment: 0
A 25-year-old man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, from Banstead, Surrey, held up a whiteboard with not guilty written on it to enter his plea via a video-link to a hospital, and will now face trial on June 6.
Sgt Ratana, 54, who coached at Hove Rugby Club, died after suffering a fatal wound to the chest at Croydon custody centre in south London on September 25 2020.
De Zoysa, who appeared on the video-link in a wheelchair and with his right arm in a sling, also wrote on a whiteboard to confirm his name and date of birth at the start of a hearing on Friday at Northampton Crown Court.
Prosecutors allege sergeant Ratana was shot while De Zoysa was handcuffed, during an incident in which he also sustained a gunshot wound.
De Zoysa was remanded in custody until his trial, which is expected to last for around three weeks.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.