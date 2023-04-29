Half time with Hodges – Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
An astonishing first-half performance has given Albion an almost unassailable 4-0 lead.
Deniz Undav opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal and it survived a VAR check for offside. Danny Welbeck was the provider.
Pascal Gross grabbed two – the second of which was a superb dipping volley. Julio Enciso set up Gross for both goals.
Then a header from Welbeck set an Albion record for their most goals in a top-flight match.
Joel Veltman picked up a yellow card just before the end of six minutes of added time.
