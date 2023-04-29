Premier League Match Day 33 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Danny Welbeck returns to the starting line up at the Amex today, with Evan Ferguson not named in the match day squad.

Deniz Undav starts in midfield – and also in midfield, Billy Gilmore makes a rare start.

Wolves come to the Amex in good form and boast Diego Costa up front.

The veteran Brazilian striker grabbed his first league goal of the season against Brentford a fortnight ago.

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are on the bench for Brighton.

Pedro Neto is due to start his first game in six matches for the visitors and Joao Gomes also returns to the starting line up.

Three wins in four games have almost ensured safety for Wolves, now in 13th place. They are eight points clear of the relegation zone with 37 from 33 games.

Brighton, in eighth, have 49 points from 30 matches, with three games in hand on fifth-place Spurs who have 54 points.