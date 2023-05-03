Hove man wanted for recall to prison

A Hove man is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 3 May).

Connor McHugh, 27, formerly of Brunswick Place, Hove, was released from Lewes Prison in the past fortnight.

He was on remand, charged with the attempted murder of a man called Osman Ali in the Royal Pavilion Gardens, in Brighton, in June 2020.

McHugh was acquitted of the charge by a jury at Hove Crown Court last month but sentenced to 37 months in prison for a series of offences.

The offences included having a knife in the Pavilion Gardens on the night of the stabbing, having drugs with intent to supply and a separate assault, causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

But having served almost three years on remand, he was freed after being sentenced.

McHugh has been described as having a “scouse” accent and has been known to call himself “Smokey”.

Today, Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Connor McHugh, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“McHugh, 27, of no fixed address, had been serving a sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

“He is described as 5ft 10in and slim, with brown hair and has links to Brighton and Liverpool.

“If you see him, call 999 quoting serial 1223 of 27/04.”