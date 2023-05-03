Hove man wanted for recall to prison
A Hove man is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 3 May).
Connor McHugh, 27, formerly of Brunswick Place, Hove, was released from Lewes Prison in the past fortnight.
He was on remand, charged with the attempted murder of a man called Osman Ali in the Royal Pavilion Gardens, in Brighton, in June 2020.
McHugh was acquitted of the charge by a jury at Hove Crown Court last month but sentenced to 37 months in prison for a series of offences.
The offences included having a knife in the Pavilion Gardens on the night of the stabbing, having drugs with intent to supply and a separate assault, causing actual bodily harm (ABH).
But having served almost three years on remand, he was freed after being sentenced.
McHugh has been described as having a “scouse” accent and has been known to call himself “Smokey”.
Today, Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Connor McHugh, who is wanted on recall to prison.
“McHugh, 27, of no fixed address, had been serving a sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
“He is described as 5ft 10in and slim, with brown hair and has links to Brighton and Liverpool.
“If you see him, call 999 quoting serial 1223 of 27/04.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.