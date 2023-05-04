Brighton services suspended after train hits someone near Fishersgate

A train hit someone in the Fishersgate area this evening (Wednesday 3 May) bringing all services into and out of Brighton to a halt.

Signs at west coastway stations warned of disruption “due to a person being hit by a train”.

And train operator Southern said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Hove and Worthing and, as a result, all lines are blocked.

“Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Southern said that ticket holders could travel on alternative bus routes operated by Stagecoach and Brighton and Hove Buses, including the 700.

The line closure affected thousands of fans as they travelled home from the Brighton and Hove Albion match against Manchester United this evening.

More as we get it.