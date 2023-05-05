Labour win in Wish – as next leader of council holds her seat

Labour has won both seats in Wish on Brighton and Hove City Council, taking one from the Conservatives.

Bella Sankey, who won her seat in a by-election in December, held her seat comfortably.

She is expected to be elected as the new leader of the Labour group tonight and as a result will become the next leader of the council.

Her party is on course for a majority, with 23 seats out of 29 from the 12 wards so far declared.

The result was

*Bella Sankey (Labour) 2,216

Paul Nann (Labour) 2,062

Benjamin Franks (Conservative) 747

Paul Tanner (Conservative) 705

Sharon Hamlin (Green) 267

Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independent) 209

Guy Davidson (Green) 163

Stamati Crook (Liberal Democrats) 161

John Gartside (UK Independence Party) 49

Turnout 45.93 per cent