Labour win in Wish – as next leader of council holds her seat

Posted On 05 May 2023 at 5:45 pm
Labour has won both seats in Wish on Brighton and Hove City Council, taking one from the Conservatives.

Bella Sankey, who won her seat in a by-election in December, held her seat comfortably.

She is expected to be elected as the new leader of the Labour group tonight and as a result will become the next leader of the council.

Her party is on course for a majority, with 23 seats out of 29 from the 12 wards so far declared.

The result was
*Bella Sankey (Labour) 2,216
Paul Nann (Labour) 2,062
Benjamin Franks (Conservative) 747
Paul Tanner (Conservative) 705
Sharon Hamlin (Green) 267
Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independent) 209
Guy Davidson (Green) 163
Stamati Crook (Liberal Democrats) 161
John Gartside (UK Independence Party) 49
Turnout 45.93 per cent

