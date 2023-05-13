BREAKING NEWS

Police issue fresh appeal after Brighton man seriously injured by bus

Posted On 13 May 2023 at 8:17 am
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a bus accident.

The accident happened last weekend in St James’s Street, Brighton.

A 53-year-old man, from Brighton, was taken to hospital where he remains.

The force said yesterday (Friday 12 May): “Police are appealing for any witnesses or relevant footage after a man was injured in a collision in Brighton.

“The incident involving a bus and a pedestrian happened at about 2.30pm in St. James’s Street on Sunday 7 May.

“The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with dashcam or phone footage, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote serial 794 of 07/05 or quoting Operation Herb.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Brighton AA patrol rescues deer trapped in wire fence

Posted On27 Mar 2023

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com