Police issue fresh appeal after Brighton man seriously injured by bus

Sussex Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a bus accident.

The accident happened last weekend in St James’s Street, Brighton.

A 53-year-old man, from Brighton, was taken to hospital where he remains.

The force said yesterday (Friday 12 May): “Police are appealing for any witnesses or relevant footage after a man was injured in a collision in Brighton.

“The incident involving a bus and a pedestrian happened at about 2.30pm in St. James’s Street on Sunday 7 May.

“The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Brighton, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“Officers are investigating the collision, and want anyone with dashcam or phone footage, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote serial 794 of 07/05 or quoting Operation Herb.”