Plaudits for Robinson as Sussex end day one in charge against Glamorgan

Sussex pace bowler Ollie Robinson earned plaudits all round after taking 4-29 as Glamorgan crumbled, all out for 123 on day one at Hove.

Tom Haines, who made 58 off 81 balls for Sussex, said: “It was a good day for us. We bowled well and put it in the right area for long periods.

“We bowled in partnerships and managed to get our rewards which was nice. It’s a massive bonus having Ollie Robinson in the side. He’s a world-class bowler.

“We can guarantee three or four wickets when we chuck him the ball. It was tough on the team to see him get 14 wickets in the other match and we didn’t go on to win. But today we bowled as a four-man attack.

“It was weird today. For the first 10 or so overs of the game the new ball skidded on and we thought it would be a long day in the field.

“But then the shine came off the ball and it started swinging and nipping a bit more and we started to bowl well.

“I’ve had a knee niggle for the past three weeks. But I didn’t want to miss another game. We haven’t got another four-day game for a while so I thought I would play. I wanted to play.

“To get a few today was nice. It’s great batting with Steve Smith. He’s very chilled out in the middle. We had a nice partnership to help the team.

“It’s amazing to have two world-class batsmen in the team and hopefully we can get a result.”

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard said: “Sussex won a good toss. There was a bit in it in that morning session and they have the bowling attack to exploit that.

“I think Robinson is a fine, fine bowler – one of the best in the country – and he exploited those conditions really well and made it tough for us.

“We never got partnerships going. As a pack Sussex bowled really well. They bowled as we’ve been bowling recently.

“Then they counter-attacked us really well. They played some great shots early doors, hitting straight through the line. That had us on the back foot.

“Then we had a period when we bowled quite nicely – and the ball that got Pujara was a beauty. But we’ve been behind the eight-ball since the toss. We’ve got to fight back.

“We’ve got to get 100 runs more than they get in their first innings in our second innings – and then see if the wicket deteriorates in the fourth innings when, hopefully, the ball might go up and down a bit.”