Hove driver bailed by police investigating fatal hit and run

A driver from Hove has been bailed by police as they continue to investigate the death of a man in a hit and run crash last week.

Sussex Police named the dead man as Tony Barrow, 64, from the Hassocks area.

He was found on the A273 Clayton Hill, between Pyecombe and Clayton in the early hours of last Thursday morning (18 May).

He died at the scene.

Today (Wednesday 24 May) Sussex Police said; “Police are appealing for any motorists who may have witnessed a fatal incident near Hassocks to come forward.

“Emergency services were called to Clayton Hill outside the village on the A273 in the early hours of Thursday 18 May over concerns for the welfare of a man.

“Tragically, local man Tony Barrow, 64, was declared deceased at the scene.

“Officers investigating the circumstances have now identified that Mr Barrow was involved in a collision with a vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

“They are appealing for any motorists driving in the area who may have witnessed other vehicles or have dashcam footage of other vehicles to come forward, in particular, drivers in the area between 12.15am and 12.40am.

“Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bicester.

“A 59-year-old man from Hove who was arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed, pending further inquiries.”