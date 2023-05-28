Police looking for four males after teenager stabbed in Brighton

The 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in Brighton yesterday (Saturday 27 May) is in a stable condition in hospital, Sussex Police said this afternoon.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses to the stabbing which happened in Russell Square shortly before 5pm.

Sussex Police said: “Police are looking to identify four males seen running from the scene of a stabbing in Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

“Emergency services were called to Russell Square at around 4.50pm and a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“An increased police presence around the city centre will remain over the next few days to offer reassurance and a visible point of contact.”

Chief Inspector Dan Hiles said: “We recognise this was a concerning incident for the community and I would like to offer reassurance that we are treating it extremely seriously.

“This is a fast-moving investigation into a number of positive lines of inquiry as we seek to identify and locate those responsible.

“We would particularly like to hear from members of the public who saw four males running from Russell Square towards Regency Square around the time of the incident.

“Anyone who has any information that can help or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”