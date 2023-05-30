Woodingdean primary maintains good Ofsted rating

Woodingdean Primary School has maintained its good Ofsted rating, with special praise for its early years provision.

The report from Ofsted’s inspection in March gave the Warren Road school an overall rating of good, and outstanding for early years.

The report praised the school for its effective leadership and approach to reading and vocabulary.

A parent is quoted in the report as saying: “Staff want the very best. I feel happy sending our daughter to school every day knowing that she is happy and thriving.”

The report states: “Pupils describe the Green Room as a safe and quiet place, where adults will listen and help them with any worries they may have.

“Classrooms are calm spaces, where most pupils show positive attitudes towards their learning.

“Pupils’ suggestions were included in the Woodingdean 11 before 11 pledge that outlines 11 unforgettable experiences pupils will have during their time at the school.

“Pupils relish the wide range of trips, visits and opportunities.

“The well planned personal, social, health and economic curriculum also provides pupils with a wide range of opportunities.”

The report also mentions improvements the school could make to embed the wider curriculum more consistently across different subjects.

It also said that staff do not consistently use the same assessment procedures, meaning some gaps in pupils’ knowledge are not addressed.

Woodingdean Primary School was inspected on 13 and 14 March this year, by three Ofsted inspectors.

Headteacher Gemma Chumnansin joined the school in June 2021.

The school’s last inspection was in November 2019, when the school was rated ‘good’ but inspectors had “concerns that standards may be declining.”

Woodingdean Primary School were contacted for comment.

You can read the full report here.