A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing victim, a 16-year-old boy from Croydon, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy from Peacehaven was arrested in Russell Square, along with three other teenage boys, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, remains in custody at this time.

The other three suspects – a 14-year-old from Polegate and two from Brighton aged 14 and 15 – are on bail with strict conditions.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Saturday’s incident understandably caused concern among the community and we responded swiftly to identify and arrest a number of suspects.

“I can confirm we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We are still appealing for anyone who has any information or relevant footage that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Badbury.”

The incident was attended by emergency services at Russell Square at 4.50pm on Saturday, 27 May.

Sussex Police said at the time that the victim had suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and that the individuals were believed to be known to each other.