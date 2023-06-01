Teenage punk rising stars Noah And The Loners are going out on tour throughout the UK in July, with dates at grassroots venues in Manchester, Leeds, Hull, Brighton, Winchester, Chelmsford, Harrow, Bristol, Guildford and London. This is in partnership with Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery as part of the #UnitedByMusic summer tour. The Brighton concert will be taking place at the Latest Music Bar on Friday 7th July.

All tour tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd June and those purchasing tickets will be able to take along a friend to any show for FREE with any lotto product. Find the ticket information and options HERE.

Noah And The Loners are fronted by 18 year old singer songwriter Noah Lonergan on vocals and guitar, with Amber Welsh on bass, Joseph Boyle on guitar and Noah Riley on drums. Noah and the Loners have something to say and they’re saying it loud. Their powerful songs capture the zeitgeist of Gen Z – from personal tracks on teenage love and Noah’s experience of toxic masculinity as a trans man, to political blasts at racism, corruption and the climate crisis. The band’s sound is influenced by X-Ray Spex, The Clash and Buzzcocks, along with the alternative stylings of IDLES, Paramore and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.

Noah has been singing since he could talk and first picked up a guitar when he was eleven. He started gigging with his schoolmates a couple of years later, and his and bassist Amber’s first band ‘Polarized Eyes’ gained national airplay on Tom Robinson’s BBC Introducing Mixtape on 6Music, when they were just fourteen. Subsequent tracks gained stellar reviews and radio play on the likes of BBC Radio 1, Radio X, BBC 6Music and Amazing Radio. Noah And The Loners are the youngest artists ever to be signed to Marshall Records and have released their compact ‘Teenage Tragedy’ single.

www.instagram.com/noahandtheloners