A £500 reward has been offered by police as they hunt for a wanted man from Brighton and Hove, Daniel Passmore.

Passmore, 29, formerly of Church Road, Hove, is wanted for recall to prison.

He is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence having been released after serving part of a jail sentence for burglary.

Last month, Sussex Police said that he was last seen sleeping on Brighton beach, near the Palace Pier.

Today (Wednesday 14 June) the force said: “Police searching for wanted man Daniel Passmore have offered a £500 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

“He is sought on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

“Officers are renewing their appeal to locate the 29-year-old.

“He is from Eastbourne and on (Friday) 26 May he was sighted near the Western Lawns at Eastbourne seafront.

“On (Tuesday) 30 May, he was also seen walking through the Old Steine Pleasure Gardens, in Brighton.

“Daniel was believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit, grey baseball cap and has a full beard.

“Daniel is also known to have links to Dorking, in Surrey. However, recent information suggests he is staying between Eastbourne and Brighton.

“Anyone who sees Daniel or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.

“Alternatively, report via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”