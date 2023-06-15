Planning officers are considering whether to take further action against the owner of the Montreal Arms after claims more damage has been done to the pub.

Half the pub’s distinctive green tiles were ripped off or destroyed by its new owner Charlie Southall last March after he abandoned plans to turn it into a refuge after his motives were questioned.

After the scaffolding came down last week, neighbours say they discovered window frames had been taken out, holes put in the lintels and loose electrical wiring.

On Tuesday, officers from Brighton and Hove City Council visited the site to inspect the building and are now considering their findings.

One neighbour, who wished to remain nameless, said: “At Montreal all the scaffolding is down and we can now see work has been quietly done to remove sone of the window frames and also dig holes in the lintels.

“We are worried this will make the building unsound.

“Some rubble also fell down as the workmen were removing the scaffold. There are now electrical wires hanging at head height and rubble on the pavement.”



A council spokesman said: “We visited the Montreal Arms site on Tuesday after concerns were raised with us relating to the structure of the building.

“The concerns were reported after scaffolding at the site was taken down as the end of its licensed period approached.

“We will consider the findings of our site visit before making any decisions on whether further steps are required.”



The scaffolding was taken down last Friday, just two days after a planning inspector visited in connection with owner Charlie Southall’s appeal against an enforcement notice requiring the tiles to be reinstated.

The enforcement notice gave him a year to do the work, but is currently on hold pending his appeal.

Mr Southall was contacted for comment.