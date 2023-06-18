The wonderful Dreadzone are a British dub reggae electronic trip hop house music group formed in 1993 in London by ex-Big Audio Dynamite drummer Greg Roberts and musician Tim Bran. They have released eight studio albums, two live albums, and two compilations.

Dreadzone have announced that they will be playing at some of their favourite venues around the country, in celebration of their 30 years of Dread! The shows will explore different aspects of the band’s history and they will delve into their extensive back catalogue. Suffice to say that Brighton is on the list and so they will be appearing at the ever-popular Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront on Saturday 11th November.

It’s a fact that Brighton and the Concorde 2 will always have fond memories for reggae-masters Dreadzone. They appeared at the Brighton venue on 24th February 2017 and literally one hour before that show was due to start, the band posted on their Facebook page. “Dread Times has entered the UK Top 40 Official Album Charts at Number 39. Thank you so much to everyone who was involved in making this happen and to everyone who has supported us and bought a copy of the album. This is our first Top 40 album in over 20 years!”

Dreadzone are one of the most energetic, exciting and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene. They have steadily been releasing albums and progressively bettering, refining and perfecting their own unique and inimitable take on dub since their inception in 1993.

Still going strong after 30 years in the game, they have also long been and still are, one of the best live bands around.

Over the past few years Dreadzone have been focusing more on the electronic and dub elements of their stage show. Their old skool dread sound comes bubbling to the surface on the eighth studio album ‘Dread Times’ which digs deep into their dub and reggae roots whilst still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

You can purchase your Saturday 11th November Brighton gig tickets from the Concorde 2 venue HERE and other ticketing agencies should also be able to accommodate. Tickets for all of the Dreadzone concerts can also be purchased HERE.

www.dreadzone.com