A couple who visited Brighton for Christmas in 2021 have won after an 18 month dispute over parking fines at Brighton Station.

Guildford IT consultant Pulak Rakshit was in dispute with parking company APCOA over five separate penalty charge notices which he says he shouldn’t have received.

Mr Rakshit received the fines for dropping off his disabled wife, Sharmillah Rakshit, near the taxi rank before parking in a disabled space.

The couple were threatened with debt collectors in letters from APCOA because no appeal had been lodged in the stated time frame.

After Brighton and Hove News contacted APCOA, all fines for the couple were cancelled.

Mr Rakshit said: “We had quite a lot of building work happening in our house and therefore, we thought Brighton was a good place to get away from it.

“We ended up staying at the Jury’s Inn with our two children.

“I missed a lot of the letters at first because the house was like a building site.

“Now no one’s listening to me. I sent them letters because I wasn’t able to talk to anyone.

“It’s terrible; if someone’s parking at the railway station and like us is staying at the hotel and going in and out all the time not realising that even if you’re not parking at the taxi rank, you get fined.

“The railway station should have some duty of care for disabled people.

“We love Brighton but this created a sour point and makes us think twice about coming to Brighton.

“We spent so much money in Brighton with the hotels and everywhere else like that during our building project. It’s just terrible.”

The family were staying at the (former) Jury’s Inn Hotel by Brighton Station over Christmas in 2021, while their house was undergoing construction work.

The Rakshit’s Mercedes E Class car was parked with Sharmillah’s disabled blue badge, which was valid at the time, from 2020 to 2023.

They think APCOA misinterpreted its ANPR pictures of the car doing U-turns as entry and exit times in the restricted taxi rank.

One of their appeals to the fines was received by APCOA before their deadline, and was rescinded.

After Brighton and Hove News contacted APCOA about Mr Rakshit’s case, the other four outstanding fines were cancelled “as a gesture of goodwill.”

Kevin Sumner from APCOA said: “We can see from the recorded ANPR data that Mr Rakshit’s vehicle stopped in the restricted taxi rank on a number of occasions over three consecutive dates for varying periods of time.

“The Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were therefore issued correctly in accordance with the parking policy for that site.

“APCOA takes a fair approach to a genuine mistake.

“Our appeals process conforms with the British Parking Association’s Approved Operator Scheme and is available to any customer who believes they have been incorrectly issued with a PCN but appeals need to be submitted before the deadline provided on the PCN to avoid escalation resulting as it has here.

“In the case of Mr Rakshit, we did receive one appeal which resulted in the PCN being cancelled.

“On the other PCNs, we have reviewed Mr Rakshit’s case in detail and agreed with our client that there are extenuating circumstances in this instance, and Mr Rakshit did not attempt to avoid paying for parking.

“Therefore, as a gesture of goodwill, the outstanding Penalty Charge Notices issued to Mr Rakshit have been cancelled with immediate effect and require no further action.”