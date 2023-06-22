Detectives have released CCTV in a bid to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Western Road this month.

The woman reported being attacked at around 8.50am on Tuesday (13 June) after being approached by a stranger.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 6in tall, with light mousey brown hair and a bald patch. He was wearing a blue polo short, black sliders and carrying a black man bag and a black suitcase.

If you recognise him, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 649 of 13/06.