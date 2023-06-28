I wanted to give an update on recent reports that suggest we’re asking schools to cut their overall budgets by 10 per cent. This isn’t the case.

I want to set the record straight as there’s been some confusion on what we’re asking schools to do, if they are able to.

Each year around this time some schools ask the council to approve a licensed deficit (similar to a bank overdraft) to give them some flexibility in their spending.

Schools are funded by what’s called the dedicated schools grant (DSG) which is received from central government.

We know that some schools are struggling to balance their budgets as they receive money mainly based on the number of children they have at their school.

The council has to make sure the DSG, a ringfenced grant, is balanced, so we’ve asked those schools that are projecting they’ll exceed their budget to see if they can reduce their projected deficit, or overspend, by 10 per cent.

This means if a school is projecting a £40,000 deficit, they’re being asked to consider reducing that deficit by £4,000 (10 per cent).

If schools with projected deficits cannot reduce these by at least 10 per cent, this could require funding from the council’s general fund, resulting in cuts to everyday council services.

However, we will not know this for certain until the end of the financial year when all schools’ financial situations will be known.

It doesn’t mean a school with a £4 million budget being asked to make a budget cut of £400,000, which would obviously have a significant impact on the school and the education they provide to children.

It’s important to be aware that we regularly have conversations about budgets with schools as part of the normal financial management process.

Many schools in the city face difficult circumstances in setting balanced budgets and we as a local authority have to work with them to try and achieve this as best as possible.

This doesn’t mean we would consider asking schools to do anything that would jeopardise the education of our children, be they in nursery, primary or secondary.

Brighton and Hove has many amazing schools that we should all be proud of, and there’s no more important area of policy for a local authority than the education, nurture and protection of children and young people.

We know that many primary schools face significant financial challenges and this impacts on their ability to deliver what’s needed, particularly for our most disadvantaged pupils.

I’ve written to schools to reiterate our support for them and to ask that they continue to work closely with officers on budget issues as we understand the huge pressures they’re under.

Finally, I also want to reassure you that as an Administration, we have the interests of all our schools and children at the centre of our policies.

I and Councillor Lucy Helliwell are the new co-chairs of the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee.

I attended primary, secondary and sixth form college in the city. Lucy’s children attended local schools and she now works as a teacher in West Sussex.

Councillor Les Hamilton is the deputy chair of the committee and taught for many years in Brighton and Hove and Councillor Emma Daniel, who has vast experience of children’s services, is the lead member for children’s safeguarding.

We will be visiting schools to see and hear the issues our head teachers and staff are facing and to discuss how we can best support schools with the challenges they face.

I hope this helps clear up any confusion and reassures you of the council’s support for our schools, parents and children.

Councillor Jacob Taylor is co-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee and deputy leader (finance lead).