Today, iconic singer and songwriter Holly Johnson has announced five extra dates to his UK tour due to phenomenal demand. The tour will celebrate 40 Years since Frankie Goes to Hollywood ripped through the 80’s music scene with the release of their debut single ‘Relax’.

With his hometown show at Liverpool Philharmonic selling out instantly, Holly has added a second show at the venue along with dates added in some of the UK’s most prestigious venues such as Glasgow Pavilion Theatre, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Gateshead Sage and Brighton Dome.

Holly’s headline tour news follows Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s incredible reformation for a one off special performance to open the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Relax’ proved to be one of the decade’s most successful and controversial singles, it sold in excess of two million copies in the UK alone ranking it among the 10 biggest selling singles ever. It remained in the charts for a record 37 weeks. The BBC famously banned ‘Relax’, refusing to play it due to the perceived sexual content.

‘Relax’ re-entered the charts following the release of their second single ‘Two Tribes’ further cementing the band’s place in music history with 2 singles sitting at chart positions Number 1 and 2. The band started to unravel following the release of ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’.

Holly moved on to solo success with the release of ‘Blast’ which also celebrates 35 years and produced hits such as ‘Love Train’, ‘Americanos’, ‘Heavens Here’ and ‘Atomic City’. A special 35th anniversary edition of ‘Blast’ on red vinyl will be released this autumn via Holly’s Pleasuredome label and will be available from www.hollyjohnson.com.

The tour will be packed with Frankie hits including ‘Relax’, ‘Two Tribes’, ‘The Power Of Love’, ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’ and tracks from Holly’s smash hit solo career. On the shows, Holly said;

“I’m looking forward to sing ‘Relax’, all the hits and a few selected album tracks from the past 40 years. It’s going to be a Blast!”

Tickets are on sale Friday 7th July at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Holly Johnson tour dates:

Thursday 19th October 2023 – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre – EXTRA DATE

Saturday 21st October 2023 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 25th October 2023 – Birmingham Symphony Hall – EXTRA DATE

Friday 27th October 2023 – London Palladium

Friday 10th November 2023 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – EXTRA DATE

Sunday 12th November 2023 – Gateshead Sage – EXTRA DATE

Thursday 16th November – Brighton Dome – EXTRA DATE

linktr.ee/mrhollyjohnson