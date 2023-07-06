Three new padel tennis courts can be built at the Withdean Sports Complex after councillors approved a planning application yesterday (Wednesday 5 July).

A meeting at Hove Town Hall was told that a temporary pop up court at the complex had proved popular.

Councillors were told that padel tennis appealed to a diverse group of users as younger and older people were playing the low-impact sport rather than something more physical like tennis.

The planning application was approved unanimously after some discussion over an objection from a neighbour who said that the noise would be too much.

The neighbour, Simon Farncombe, said in a written statement to Brighton and Hove City Council: “The hard bat and ball noise is like being under constant gunfire 14 hours a day.”

But Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons, who represents Westdene and Hove Park, said that the venue had “always been a sports stadium with relative noise”.

He told the council’s Planning Committee that Withdean was previously the home of Brighton and Hove Albion, with thousands of fans going to the football club’s matches there.

The padel courts, which would replace an overflow car park at the eastern end of the sport complex, were about 90 metres away from the nearest homes.

The new courts would also be “surrounded by trees” and semi-enclosed by canopies which would reduce any noise and light coming from the playing area. They would be open from 8am till 10pm daily.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, who represents Woodingdean, said: “There should be an expectation of noise during the very reasonable hours the applicant has named as this comes from living next to a sports complex.”

A report to the Planning Committee said: “Data from Sport England’s Active People survey, which measures levels of sports participation, shows that Brighton and Hove are in the top 25 per cent nationally in terms of participation but satisfaction with local sports facility provision is in the bottom 25 per cent.

“Supporting enterprising proposals such as a padel tennis centre is one way in which the council can help to redress this imbalance between levels of participation and satisfaction with facilities.”

The latest planning application follows the approval of one last month to create four small football pitches, with covered spectator shelters, at the complex.