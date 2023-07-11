A new office block in the centre of Brighton is one step closer to completion.

Developers MRP last week held a topping out ceremony on the top of the Portland Building on the corner of Portland Street and Church Street, a plot which had previously been derelict for decades.

Brighton and Hove mayor Jackie O’Quinn helped mark the milestone on top of the new four-storey building.

Work began on the in November last year, 26 years after it was last occupied.

The plot has been a temporary car park, shipping container storage and even a guerilla garden since industrial buildings there were demolished in 1996.

The new all-electric scheme will feature photovoltaic roof panels, secure cycle spaces accessed via a dedicated cycle ramp, shower facilities, a private courtyard and a communal roof terrace.

Ben MacPhee, Development Manager at MRP said: “It’s great to mark this stage of construction today as we bring forward this best-in-class, highly sustainable new office building which is revitalising a city centre site that has lain vacant for more than 20 years.

“MRP are long-standing investors in Brighton, having completed two other major offices developments here in recent years, attracting new occupiers to the city and helping local businesses grow and upgrade their workspace.

“It is critical for businesses to occupy modern and well-designed office space for their teams to thrive, and to satisfy their personal ESG goals and commitments.

“The Portland Building is a rare opportunity for businesses to do just that, and we are pleased to continue our partnership with the Brighton community to support this thriving economy.”

Jackie O’Quinn said: “I am delighted to see first-hand the construction progress of The Portland Building and it is exciting to imagine perhaps this time next year, this new office building will be occupied with over 300 people and bustling with activity.

“It is critical we continue to support investments such as this to ensure Brighton as a city can attract and retain local and international businesses to contribute and secure a thriving economy.

“What has also stood out for me is how the scheme has been designed with sustainability and wellbeing at its core – we need our built environment to reflect the important transition we are making as a society to reducing our carbon footprint – and The Portland Building will represent how new offices here in Brighton can be energy efficient and proactively designed to reduce its environmental impact.”

Emma Ormiston, Partner of SHW, letting agent on The Portland Building, said: “We are continuing to see a flight to quality by occupiers, and The Portland Building provides this much needed high-quality and energy efficient space in Brighton, in a central location, presenting a real opportunity for occupiers to secure first-class business space where they can thrive and grow.”

The building is scheduled for completion at the end of this year. For letting enquiries, please contact joint agents Knight Frank and SHW.