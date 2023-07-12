Following recent track ‘The Snitching Hour’ which was added to BBC6 Music’s A-List, DEADLETTER, who are Zac Lawrence, George Ullyott, Alfie Husband, Will King, Sam Jones and Poppy Richler are proud to share their new single ‘Degenerate Inanimate’ via SO Recordings .Listen to ‘Degenerate Inanimate’ HERE.

Fresh off the back of performing at this year’s Glastonbury, the new release sees the six-piece reach new levels and cement themselves further as one of the hottest acts around. The self-coined term “degenerate inanimate” refers to someone you might come across who is in no way what they say they are.

On the single, frontman Zac Lawrence says “Degenerate Inanimate alludes to the feeling of betrayal felt when someone close to you is revealed as dishonest to the bone. There’s a unique form of unease which arises from having your basic intelligence mocked, as they reveal their complete lack of decency.”

Constantly on the road, DEADLETTER will tour across Europe and the UK throughout the year, and will see them play to some of their biggest audiences to date. They have announced that they will be playing live at Patterns in Brighton on 12th November as part of their UK tour. Tickets on sale now HERE.

Hailing from Yorkshire, now South London rooted, they channel the droll fury of Gang of Four and the lopsided rhythms of Talking Heads into a strain of vehement post-punk, exploring the darker side of existence through a lens of narrative-driven levity. With members being firm friends from birth, there is an instinctive understanding of movement and danceability to their music worth its weight in gold, whilst never cheapening the nuance and grit of their sound.

Childhood friends Zac Lawrence (vocals), Alfie Husband (Drums) and George Ullyott (Bass) graduated from busking around Yorkshire town centres in their early teens, and moved down into a shared house in South London – prompting the necessity, and allowing them the space to develop their own personal antithesis to the grind of daily life.

After some lineup experimentation, the addition of Will King (Guitar), Sam Jones (Guitar) and Poppy Richler (Saxophone) completed the group. Bound together by a recognition of frenetic energy and rhythm and leaving any wider ideological goal open to interpretation by the listener, DEADLETTER have toured relentlessly throughout the last year, fostering a reputation as one of the most exciting bands in the UK.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

linktr.ee/_deadletter