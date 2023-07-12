Detectives are looking for a Good Samaritan who stopped a sex attacker as he assaulted a teenage girl.

Sussex Police has today issued an e-fit of the suspect, who attacked the girl in The Promenade in May. An initial appeal was released a few days after.

The incident happened at about 8.15pm on Sunday, May 7 in The Promenade, near the junction with Capel Avenue.

The girl reported being approached by a man not known to her who then sexually assaulted her. She is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Police have previously issued a public appeal for CCTV and information from witnesses.

In particular they wish to trace a witness who disturbed the suspect. The witness is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s.

Now, an e-fit image of the suspect has been released. He is described as white, in his early 20s, and around 5ft 10in.

Anyone who recognises the suspect, or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1547 of 07/05.