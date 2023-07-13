Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke has agreed to extend his stay with the Seagulls, the club said this evening (Thursday 13 July).

Albion said: “We are pleased to confirm that Jan Paul van Hecke has signed a new contract with the club.

“Jan joined us in 2020, going on to make his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Leeds in August 2022.”

Unusually, the club did not disclose the length of the new deal.

Yesterday, for example, the club said that skipper Lewis Dunk had signed a new deal until 2026.

Van Hecke’s previous contract was coming to an end, with the option of a one-year extension which Albion are believed to have triggered.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m really pleased for JP – and to see an extension of a contract of another important player.

“Last year he showed all his quality and his potential. He was very important in us achieving our goal.“

Albion added: “The 23-year-old signed for us from NAC Breda before spending the 2020-21 season on loan in the Netherlands with Heerenveen.

“That was followed up by a campaign on loan with Championship Blackburn, where he would go on to become Rovers’ first ever loan player to win their Player of the Season award.

“Jan made 13 appearances for us last season including eight in the Premier League.

“He has represented the Netherlands under-21s eight times.”