UPDATE: There are no reports of any injuries after the Royal Albion Hotel caught fire.

Smoke has been billowing across the seafront and to the east as fire crews battle the blaze.

At 7.30pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said the number of crews on the scene had increased from 12 to 15, usung a high volume pump and three aerial ladder platforms.

At 8.20pm, it said it was continuing to fight the flames, but confirmed there are no reports of injuries.

It has advised people to close windows and doors and to avoid the area.

An incident commmand centre has been set up at the scene.

Police have closed the Old Steine and part of Kings Road while the incident is ongoing.

The video above was shot by Sam Donovan from Brighton Palace Pier.

Albion hotel in brighton is on fire pic.twitter.com/fY5NybkJFU — Jack Bell (@Bell_Jack_16) July 15, 2023

In a statement, ESFRS said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a fire on Old Steine, Brighton.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus, Newhaven, Hove, Lewes, Eastbourne, Pevensey and appliances from West Sussex were called out at 17:24 on 15/07/2023 to reports of smoke.

“Four breathing apparatus wearers are using two main jets and an Ariel Ladder Platform to extinguish the fire.

“The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”



The video above was shot by Rahul from Marine Parade.

We are supporting the fire service at the Royal Albion Hotel in Old Steine in Brighton. The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed while the incident is ongoing. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/jXApjXleug — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) July 15, 2023

⚠️ Apologies but due to an incident at the Pier Roundabout we are currently unable to serve the Old Steine or North Street Please see https://t.co/CWJ9bwj3Cg for the latest updates ⚠️ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) July 15, 2023





The hotel previously suffered serious fire damage in 1998 after a fire started in the kitchen where a chef was frying sausages.

About 160 firefighters from across the county spent all day tackling the flames. The hotel’s 160 guests were all evacuated safely.

Another fire in 2017, which caused less damage, was believed to have been started deliberately.

The hotel was built in the 1820s, designed by Brighton architect Amon Henry Wilds. A five storey extension was added in the 1840s, when it was first called the Albion Hotel.

It fell into disrepair and was closed in 1900, but restored and reopened in 1913. In 1963, it was linked to the neighbouring Adelphi Hotel.