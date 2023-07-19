‘Hidden Herd Presents’, Brighton’s monthly new music night, is set to make another return to The Hope & Ruin on Wednesday 27th September with performances this time around coming from Freya Beer, Winter Gardens, Everyday Saints and Mission Creep.

Freya Beer

Hailed as “a raw and thrilling new talent”, Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness. After releasing a series of exquisite singles and receiving strong support from the likes of Tom Robinson and Marc Riley on BBC Radio 6 Music – the latter of whom awarded her a live session on his show and highlighted it as one of his “Best of the Year” – Freya released her superb debut album ‘Beast’ via her own Sisterhood Records label in October 2021. The record garnered critical acclaim and unanimous fanfare, leading to packed UK headline shows and a support slot with her new fan John Cooper Clarke (who described ‘Beast’ as “unmissable”). On the back of gracing Latitude Festival this weekend, as well as playing a host of other summer festivals, she’ll also be joining Honeyblood on tour in October.

Listen: https://allmylinks.com/freyabeer

Winter Gardens

Effortlessly combining synths, pianos, pads and Ananda Howard’s celestial vocals, Winter Gardens take the listener on a kaleidoscopic journey through an eclectic ray of disparate sounds. The band dropped their angular and anthemic debut EP, ‘Tapestry’, via wonderful tastemaker label austerity records in 2020, which received exceedingly positive press and saw them championed by Melita Dennett on BBC Music Introducing, who made them a ‘Featured Act’ and ‘Pick Of The Year‘. Live, they have shared stages with high-profile names like Echo & The Bunnymen and Gary Numan, supported Katy J Pearson and Penelope Isles, and played festivals like Rockaway Beach and Seaview Festival with Self Esteem, Warmduscher and more. Recently they unveiled their interstellar new single ‘Moonjockey’, a sci-fi spaghetti western soundscape described as sounding like “PVA covering Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds”, which was instantly backed by Gemma Bradley on BBC Radio 1.

Listen: https://lnk.to/WGmoonjockey

Everyday Saints

Everyday Saints are an exciting new four-piece that found their final form in Brighton earlier in 2023. Self-described as “evil dingepop disco vampires”, the band make dark and brooding music influenced by 80s new wave and modern Alt-pop, combining hooky melodies, hypnotic vocals, dancey basslines and ominous synths. Since wowing with their brilliant first single ‘Distress Yourself’ last year, Everyday Saints have quickly made a name for themselves as ones-to-watch on the South Coast thanks to stellar live shows at Green Door Store, The Rossi Bar, The Pipeline and more.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/everydaysaints

Mission Creep

Brighton quartet Mission Creep are a progressive alternative band combining elements of soul and math rock. After meeting at university back in 2021, the band released their excellent debut single ‘Patterns’ earlier this year, which was recorded, produced and mastered by Mark Roberts (Delta Sleep, Black Peaks, Physics House Band, Toska). Earning plaudits and acclaim in the Brighton scene and beyond, the release marked their arrival as an excitingly unorthodox new ‘Math-Soul’ outfit, grabbing ears with its unique and proficient fusion of the two genres. Mission Creep are set to unveil its follow-up, ‘Heartbeats’, and headline Green Door Store in July and will round off the summer at the award-winning ArcTanGent Festival where they’re sharing a bill with with Swans, Pigs x7, Scalping, CLT DRP and more.

Listen: https://linktr.ee/missioncreepofficial

Tickets can be bought HERE.