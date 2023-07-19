Soho House has agreed to withdraw its plans for ornate iron gates at its Marine Parade entrance in favour of glass ones, it has told its neighbours.

The exclusive members club had angered residents who said the gates would block the sea view – which was specifically preserved by conditions to the development’s original planning permission.

But after a meeting with club bosses, residents, Marine Parade businesses and city planners last week, a compromise is now being sought.

George Davies, who lives in the Van Alen building opposite the club (but who does not himself have a sea view) was one of those at what he said was a “very positive” meeting at Hove Town Hall last Tuesday.

He said: “The residents reminded Soho House that the metal fence and gate, as originally proposed, was unacceptable and if they try and push it through planning then the opposition to it will increase.

“It is our understanding that Soho House will now concentrate on a glass fence and gate, along similar lines to the glass fence in front of the i360.

“While not ideal the local residents recognise the need for a secure boundary to the site and subject to examination of the detailed design would not object to a clear glass structure across the 10m gap.

“Soho House have also agreed that there will be no shrubs, trees. or other foliage in the gap.

“The residents pointed out gates newly inserted into the Grade 2 Listed Regency Balustrade, do not match the balustrade, as required by their 2016 approved plans.

“Discussions continue and we look forward to seeing a revised planning application in due course covering all the proposals Soho House put forward.”

He said Soho House had also agreed to change the wood fire pizza oven to gas to eliminate the smoke problem, to reduce the height of the vents on the roof, and not to put parasols on the Camelford Street end of the site which would block views.

Brighton and Hove City Council declined to comment. Soho House was approached for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.

As of today, the planning application has not officially been withdrawn. The deadline by which it was meant to be decided was passed on 7 July, but due to the number of objections, if not withdrawn it would need to go to planning committee.