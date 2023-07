The part-demolition of the Royal Albion Hotel has revealed a painting which somehow survived the inferno.

The west wing of the seafront hotel is being pulled down after flames ripped through it just over a week ago.

The painting, which appears to have hung in a third floor bedroom, features sailing boats in the sea.

Another, less artistic picture, which also appears untouched, hanging on a wall on the floor below asks people to switch off lights to save energy.