A row has erupted after public questions were skipped at a council meeting but councillors were allowed extra time to ask theirs.

One of those present blamed long-winded answers from councillors giving replies to the public and said that the public had effectively been filibustered.

Fewer than half the questions tabled by the public to Brighton and Hove City Council received a response before the session was abruptly ended.

Public questions are allotted 15 minutes at meetings of the full council which take place just five times a year.

And the new mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who chairs meetings of the full council, kept strictly to time at the meeting at Hove Town Hall last Thursday (20 July).

The move caused an upset in the public gallery and cries of “anti-democratic” from the hallway outside the chamber.

The most vocal heckle came from Queen’s Park resident Adrian Hart, who was preparing to ask a question on a neighbour’s behalf.

Only four of the 11 questions listed on the agenda were heard before the five-hour meeting moved on to the next item of business.

Mr Hart, who stood for the Brighton and Hove Independents at the local elections in May, said: “My questions at full council weren’t especially long … This full council should have burnt the midnight oil if it had to.”

Veteran campaigner Nigel Furness was already sitting in the chamber, ready to ask his question, despite being unwell.

Mr Furness, who stood for the Friends of Brighton and Hove Citizens at the local elections in May, wanted to ask the new council leader Bella Sankey if her Labour administration planned to “pause” all of the previous Green council’s projects.

He also wanted to ask a supplementary question to find out whether the Green council had included Labour councillors in its budget-setting process because “much has been made” of the £3 million overspend in last year’s budget and the forecast of an £11.8 million “black hole” this year.

Mr Furness said: “I just couldn’t believe it. I’d sat there and, after the effort I’d made, I was really angry.

“I don’t normally get angry. I have forceful words but I don’t usually get angry like that. I thought this is an anathema. Has democracy been completely blocked out?”

Mr Furness said that in the past, mayors had extended public questions to enable everyone to speak, with former mayor Lizzie Deane once extending questions twice, giving 45 minutes to the public.

A little later, there were gasps when the time allowed for councillors’ own questions was extended to permit the last three questions out of 20. Previously, unasked questions from councillors were “carried over” to the next meeting.

Green deputy convenor Sue Shanks said: “Under previous mayors, public questions were always heard in full. This council should serve the voters – and the public needs to be meaningfully listened to.”

Councillor Shanks added: “It’s worrying that the public weren’t facilitated as fully as they could have been this time under the new Labour mayor. We’re hopeful this changes soon and will push to ensure it.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that the public had a right to be upset as “15 minutes is not enough”. He suggested 30 minutes or more.

Councillor McNair said: “Residents have worked hard on their questions. It’s stressful, exciting, important, it’s a big event – all of those things – and then to be told there’s no time left is really quite wrong.

“What a letdown and disappointment it must be. It gives people a bad impression of the council and politicians. People will feel they have no say.

“We are paid. We should hear residents with full respect and provide proper succinct answers which get to the point.”

He questioned why so many questions were listed for the meeting if councillors would not have time to deal with them.

The meeting on Thursday started at 4.30pm and ended at 10.40pm, with a half-hour break. It was preceded by a special meeting at 3pm when long-serving former councillors were honoured by being made aldermen and alderwomen of Brighton and Hove.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “We didn’t extend the time allocated for public questions on this occasion as, being the first full council of the administration, we had a very long agenda.”

There were seven reports, all of which were going to be called, she said, and six “notices of motion”, four of them with two amendments from other parties, adding: “We also had a special council beforehand.

“So there were major pressures on time and there were also restrictions on the number of councillors that could speak, agreed via the whips.

“With such a long agenda, it wasn’t possible to hear all public questions and I know it will have been disappointing to those who still had questions to ask.

“Everyone who was on the list to ask a question has received or will receive a written response and the opportunity to resubmit an oral question for our next full council meeting. I doubt that we will experience the same situation at the next full council.”