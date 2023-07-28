A project to repair potholes on roads across lower Bevendean will begin in August using new low carbon techniques to reduce potholes developing in the future.

Brighton and Hove City Council will carry out the improvements, including a five week project on Norwich Drive, with contractor RJ Dance and using the council’s Carbon Neutral Fund.

The treatment for the roads, used on County Oak Avenue in 2021, involves removing the existing asphalt surface and repairing the concrete joints underneath the road.

Local bus stops will be suspended during the works but bus services will still be running via a diversion route.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “We all know how frustrating potholes on our roads can be.

“This project will mean we’ll be reducing the chances of them appearing almost completely and significantly lowering the need to come back and repair and maintain the road time and time again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the finished result that will really benefit motorists, cyclists and all road users.

“Not all concrete roads can be treated using Techcrete. Each road must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“The work in Bevendean has been prioritised because it’s on a bus route – and the surface condition was identified as being suitable for this particular type of treatment.”

Jacob Taylor, councillor for Moulsecoomb and Bevendean said: “I’d like to say on behalf of myself and fellow ward councillors Amanda Evans and Ty Goddard, that we’re delighted work will be starting this summer in the lower Bevendean area.

“We know that potholes are an issue nationwide and can be hugely frustrating so I’m sure residents will be happy to hear this is going to significantly reduce the chances of them reappearing.”

Using a specialised material called Techcrete, a flexible jointing material, the process creates a textured surface on the exposed concrete, which puts skid resistance into the concrete to lower noise levels and ride quality high.

Access for vehicles on adjoining driveways will be at both before and after work at the start and end of each day and any vehicles left parked on the road will be removed from the site and relocated to an adjacent road away from the scheme.

Pedestrian access to/from properties will be maintained at all times.

The roads being worked on initially are:

Auckland Drive (Hornby Road to Heath Hill Avenue)

Hornby Road, (Auckland Drive to Ludlow Rise)

Taunton Road, (Taunton Way to Heath Hill Avenue)

Norwich Drive, (Heath Hill Avenue to Bodium Avenue)

The first three areas are expected to take seven to ten days each to complete while Norwich Drive will need four to five weeks due to the size of the road.

The council are writing to all those addresses directly affected by the work.