Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a Brighton man who is wanted after a 12-car crash on the A27.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Marcus Cresswell after he failed to turn up for a court hearing, Sussex Police said.

Cresswell, 34, formerly of West Street, Brighton, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance after the crash.

Cresswell, previously of York Grove, Brighton, is alleged to have driven a white 2.2-litre Ford Transit through a line of queuing traffic in the Lancing and Worthing area.

Today (Tuesday 1 August), the force said: “A man who was arrested after a 12-car collision in Worthing in 2021 is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face charges in connection with the incident.

“Marcus Cresswell, 34, was detained by members of the public after allegedly driving a Ford Transit van through queuing traffic on the A27 on Friday 1 October 2021, causing multiple collisions and minor injuries to a number of occupants of other vehicles.

“The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charging him with failing to stop at a road traffic collision, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and criminal damage (to a police cell).

“He was summonsed to court by postal requisition to face charges on (Tuesday) 3 May 2022.

“But this was returned undelivered as not known at the address he provided. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“However, he remains outstanding and an appeal has been made for information to locate him.

“He is believed to be sleeping rough in the Brighton area.

“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1040 of 01/10/2021.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”