A bar worker from Brighton has been charged with two robberies and two counts of having an imitation firearm.

Tyler Corteggio, 26, of Arnold Street, Brighton, is alleged to have stolen an electric bike and a black Range Rover in the robberies.

The former Dorothy Stringer pupil was charged with robbing David Martin of the bike in Halland Road, Moulsecoomb, on Tuesday 4 July.

He was charged with robbing Simon Jiggins of the Range Rover in Sutton Road, Seaford, on Friday 14 July.

On both occasions he was alleged to have had an imitation firearm with him.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 3 August): “A man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearm in Brighton.

“Police were first alerted to a report of an intruder inside an address at Halland Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 4 July.

“An electric bicycle was taken from the address.

“Then, on Friday 14 July, police received a report of an intruder at an address in Seaford, with a report that a Range Rover was stolen.

“Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) traced the vehicle to Stafford Road, in Brighton, where it was recovered.

“Officers also spotted a man acting suspiciously close to the stolen vehicle and, after checking police systems, identified him as the suspect.”

Inspector Oli Fisher, from the Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “Officers acted quickly to locate the suspect involved in this case and made the arrest.

“They saw the suspect near the vehicle in Stafford Road, Brighton, and a man was taken into custody.”

Sussex Police added: “Following the arrest and an investigation by Eastbourne and Brighton CID, 26-year-old Tyler Corteggio, a bar worker of Arnold Street, Brighton, was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 July and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 15 August.”