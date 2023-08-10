A partial reopening of a busy shopping street to traffic looks likely after Brighton and Hove City Council set out draft proposals in response to concerns from residents, traders and disability groups.

One disabled resident of Gardner Street has been stuck in her home for months since the current traffic ban closed the road to all traffic except bicycles 11am to 5pm every day.

Disabled parking bays in the street have been removed. New bays were created in a neighbouring street but they are too far away for many people who qualify for a blue badge.

The latest changes would reopen the street to traffic from Monday to Thursday and pedestrianise the road from 11am to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, enabling traders to use outdoor space for seating.

A time-limited disabled parking bay would allow access for blue badge holders outside the restricted hours.

Councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’ve listened very carefully to the concerns and issues affecting everyone in this busy part of the city and I’m pleased we’ve been able to find a solution we believe can work for all.

“It’s vital that no one is disadvantaged or left to feel isolated, especially our most vulnerable residents.

“It’s also important we support the businesses who remain the lifeblood of our local economy.

“One of the key themes of our new ‘accessibility strategy’ is engagement, communication and collaboration so it’s great to see this already in action.

“By listening and working together, we can build a thriving and inclusive city.”

The council will seek comments on its plans through a 21-day consultation on a “traffic regulation order” (TRO), to be published on the council website tomorrow (Friday 11 August).

Final proposals are due to be presented to the Transport and Sustainability Committee in the autumn so that members can discuss and vote on changes in Gardner Street.

Businesses will be able to continue to place tables and chairs in the road between 11am and 5pm until the vote on the latest proposals in the autumn.