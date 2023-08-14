Brighton and Hove Albion said that Moises Caicedo completed a permanent move to Chelsea today (Monday 14 August).

Albion said that the move went through for undisclosed terms but Chelsea are widely reported to have smashed the British transfer record, paying up to £115 million, including £100 million up front.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls from the Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle two and half years ago for an undisclosed fee reported to have been about £4 million.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months.

“We’d like to thank him for his performances for us, which helped this team to two record finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him well for the future.”

Albion chairman Tony Bloom said: “Moises expressed a strong desire to move on and at that point it was crucial our valuation was met in full.

“I’d like to thank him for his exceptional performances for the club and I wish him all the best going forward.”

The Ecuador international joined Albion on deadline day of the 2020-21 January transfer window.

Caicedo came through the youth ranks at Independiente, a top-flight side in Ecuador, before making his first appearance for the club in October 2019.

A year later he made his first senior appearance for his country in a 1-0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification defeat against Argentina.

The midfielder was part of the side that won the 2020 Under-20 Copa Libertadores with Independiente.

He made his first start for Albion in a Carabao Cup second round match at Cardiff City in August 2021, impressing in central midfield as a young Seagulls side beat the Bluebirds 2-0.

Caicedo then joined the Belgian club Beerschot on loan for the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, before being recalled for the second part of the season.

He made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win over Arsenal in April last year, helping Albion to end a run of eight matches without victory.

Last season Caicedo became a key player for Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, missing only one Premier League game as the club finished sixth and qualified for Europe for the first time in its history.