Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until 2025, the club said today...
Gloucestershire 311 all out (38 overs) Sussex 149 all out (25.1 overs) Gloucestershire win by 166 runs In a rain-affected...
The Football Association has fined Leeds United £150,000 over homophobic chanting by the club’s fans at a home match against...
Sussex have signed the 31-year-old India international Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches next month. The club...
