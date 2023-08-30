A bowling club is looking to councillors to lift a recently imposed planning condition that stops play at 8pm.

Rottingdean Bowling Club, in Falmer Road, said that the 8pm curfew would prevent players from being able to take part in evening matches which traditionally started at 6pm.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that the condition had been imposed to prevent the club from holding “social gatherings in the wintertime with the associated potential noise impacts for neighbours”.

A report to the council’s Planning Committee said: “The (council) does not wish to restrict the time bowls are played, particularly given this has taken place at the site for many years.”

As a result, councillors are being asked to limit activities outside the clubhouse to spectating, playing bowls or entering or leaving the site between 8pm and 10pm.

If the change is approved, the cut-off time would be 10pm, with no activities permitted between 10pm and 7am other than people entering or leaving the site.

Club secretary Margaret Kimber said: “This restriction to 8pm means our members cannot take part in any county events because the time they start is at 6pm and they take at least three hours.

“It’s going to mean a huge gap in our bowling calendar and it means we can’t be involved in any county events at all which would be a great shame because many of them this year were very successful and put Rottingdean on the map.”

And the club’s president Norman Watson said: “I must point out that we already play bowls outside after 8pm and have done so for many, many years.

“To impose such restrictions would severely affect the way the bowling club operates and prevent us from participating in matches that every other bowling club is able to do.

“During the season we play several matches starting at 6pm which don’t finish until about 9pm. However, allowing for late arrivals of opponents and the activity associated with clearing away the equipment, these could finish half an hour or so later than this.

“It is a well-established practice to play in the evening past 8pm and as far as I know every bowling club in Brighton and Hove, and in Sussex, play evening matches in one league or another during the outdoor season (early April to early October).

“Not being able to do so would have a detrimental effect on the club and its members.”

The club was granted planning permission last month to renovate its clubhouse, build a storge unit and replace the changing rooms and toilets.

It has been on the site since 1934 and signed a 25-year lease with the council two years ago, taking on responsibility for the care and maintenance for the buildings and grounds.

Not everyone backed the club. One anonymous neighbour, whose name was redacted by the council, said: “We knew the bowling club would be our neighbours but have been disappointed by the increase in noise disturbance over recent years.

“The amenity we enjoy by being in the garden in the summer is tempered by noise from the bowling club.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (6 September). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.